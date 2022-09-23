Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Down 10.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.83. 284,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 984,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.

Surge Energy Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.3900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 4.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total value of C$292,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,318,569.54.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

