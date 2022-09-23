Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.20

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $9.86. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 172,524 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.