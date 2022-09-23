Swipe (SXP) Hits Market Cap of $171.45 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Swipe has a market cap of $171.45 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Swipe launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 498,388,929 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is www.swipe.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

