Synthetix Hits Market Cap of $598.45 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $598.45 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00013006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.91 or 0.99992806 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007642 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004831 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059950 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010708 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005929 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065354 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001962 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.