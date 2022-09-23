Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading Up 5.7%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 18,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 72,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Syrah Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

