Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

