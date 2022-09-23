Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 55.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Target by 242.7% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 73.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Target by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $150.32. 263,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,889. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

