Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $151.53. 194,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,889. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

