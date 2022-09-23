Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Shares Up 900%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 900% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Taronis Fuels Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Taronis Fuels Company Profile

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

