Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Up 0.3%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385.82 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.57). 873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.56).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £228.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,501.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 417.91.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

