TD Securities Reiterates C$43.00 Price Target for Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Home Capital Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.43.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$27.50 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.06.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

