TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $15.69 Average PT from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

TMVWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

