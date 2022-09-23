Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $43.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

