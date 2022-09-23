Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 4987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

