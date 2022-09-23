Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.49

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 27807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

