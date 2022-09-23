Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund comprises about 2.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 1.42% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,264. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.2981 per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

