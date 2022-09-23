Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on October 24th

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

(Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.