Tenshi (TENSHI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,809.00

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Tenshi has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Tenshi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenshi has a total market cap of $982.47 million and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tenshi Coin Profile

Tenshi was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Tenshi’s official website is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

