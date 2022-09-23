TenUp Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $106,802.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp’s genesis date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 228,454,448 coins. TenUp’s official website is tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

