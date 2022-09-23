Terra Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00013629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007766 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011719 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00013119 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001346 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000224 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,027,651,816 coins and its circulating supply is 163,895,911 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
