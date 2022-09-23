Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.