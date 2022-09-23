The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.06 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

