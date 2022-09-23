The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 685,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $252.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

