The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at €41.89 ($42.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.65 and a 200 day moving average of €50.60. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

