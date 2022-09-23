The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.46. 18,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,190. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

