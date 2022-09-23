The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.73

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $17.39. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 45,383 shares changing hands.

The India Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

About The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

