The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.73

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $17.39. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 45,383 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
