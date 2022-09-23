The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 5.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mosaic worth $29,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $71,878,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.
Mosaic Price Performance
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.
Mosaic Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
