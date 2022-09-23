The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.44

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.44 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.52 ($0.45), with a volume of 1792859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.06 ($0.50).

RTN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.70.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 49,136 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). In related news, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

