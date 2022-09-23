The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.44

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.44 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.52 ($0.45), with a volume of 1792859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.06 ($0.50).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
The Restaurant Group Trading Down 8.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.70.
Insider Transactions at The Restaurant Group
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
