The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $208.05 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $207.68 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

