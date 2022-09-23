The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,664. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

