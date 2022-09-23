The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 135,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.