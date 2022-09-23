TheStreet Upgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Denbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $93.95. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 207.1% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $8,888,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

