Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy Sells 14,479 Shares

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 1.9 %

TWKS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 614,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,231. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $34,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

