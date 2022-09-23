Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading Down 3.5%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

