thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.78

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.38. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 12,117 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

