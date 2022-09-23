TigerCash Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $344,860.35 and approximately $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.30 or 1.00055517 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

