TKG Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $345.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

