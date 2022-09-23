Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.32

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.32 and last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 119066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Nomura downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Tokyo Electron Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.31.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

