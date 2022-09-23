Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.32

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.32 and last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 119066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.31.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.