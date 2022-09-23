Tompkins Financial Corp Has $142,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

