Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 500 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 4.0 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.