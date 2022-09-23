Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $609.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $868.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $663.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.54.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

