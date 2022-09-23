TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.08

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.08 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 40418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
