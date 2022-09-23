Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 29,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 17,173 call options.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after buying an additional 489,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

