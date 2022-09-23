Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Russell 2000 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 1,222,229 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average volume of 782,237 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

