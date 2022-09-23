Tranchess Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Tranchess has a total market cap of $75.90 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess launched on June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Tranchess’ official website is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

