Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) was down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.