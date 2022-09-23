TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $718.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $718.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $554.70 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $615.43 and its 200 day moving average is $603.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

