Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,446,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,683,000 after buying an additional 685,476 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after buying an additional 744,914 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.15 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,861 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.