Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,595 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $33.92. 179,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

