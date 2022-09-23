Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 14,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 50,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE WMB traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 438,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,272. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.